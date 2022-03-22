Auckland Airport starts developing $200m outlet shopping centre

Earthworks are ongoing for Auckland Airport's new $200m outlet shopping centre in Māngere. Video / Greg Bowker

Auckland Airport has begun building a $200 million discount shopping centre on an undeveloped site near the domestic terminal.

Mark Thomson, property and commercial general manager, said work was under way for foundations to be laid for the new hub which, at 25,000sq m, will be more than the size of two rugby fields and have 100-plus shops.

Last September, the airport announced the discount centre, saying then it would have 120 shops.

Mark Thomson and Lucy Thomas of the airport at the site. Photo / supplied

Fashion, accessories, clothing, footwear brands along with food and dining will be on offer at the completed centre.

Thomson is working on the project with the airport's head of retail, Lucy Thomas.

The shops are being built on an undeveloped site northeast of the runways and domestic terminal on former Aviation Golf Club land, on holes 11 to 17.

The site is on Nixon Rd near the Abbeville Estate on Uenuku Way and development includes new roads and 1400 carparks.

"Auckland Airport is laying the foundation for a major new retail development on the airport precinct, with earthworks now under way for the construction," the company said.

Twenty heavy machines are on the site.

Plans for the new mall on the north-eastern side of the airport. Photo / supplied

"This is a major milestone for a project that we've been dreaming about for some time at the airport and we're thrilled to see earthworks get well under way," Thomson said.

"Outlet centres are no longer places for fashion retailers to get rid of excess or factory seconds. They have evolved into leading shopping destinations in their own right.

"Our vision is to create a landmark outlet shopping centre offering a unique retail and dining experience and mix of high-quality international brands to visitors, with the bonus of easy transport connections right on its doorstep."

Colliers have been appointed agents to lease the shops.

The airport has forecast air traffic won't fully recover until some time after next year.

A slump in daily passenger numbers meant that in September, for example, there were less than half those of 56 years ago when the airport opened.

Chairman Patrick Strange told shareholders last year that international passenger volumes were extremely low and domestic travel remained volatile. He cited an average of 960 passengers a day in September.

But with the border reopening and managed isolation ending, industry experts think the shopping hub is a future-focused project.

Chris Wilkinson of First Retail welcomed it.

The plans were "a good move from the airport because they are further diversifying their property portfolio. This will be welcomed by consumers and retailers interested in leasing space there," he said.

"The formula is already proven. The DFO outlet centres in Australia are often near the major international airports to leverage connectivity and audience. They do well," Wilkinson said.

The airport said it planned to open the new outlet centre shops in 2024.