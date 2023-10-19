Carrie Hurihanganui, chief executive of Auckland Airport. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui knows how Christopher Luxon operates.

She was lured back to Air New Zealand’s executive team from the National Australia Bank (NAB) when the incoming prime minister was in charge of the airline.

She said the new government appeared to have a strong focus on infrastructure and this would help in getting to and from the airport.

“I know Christopher, he is very action-oriented,” Hurihanganui told the Herald after the annual shareholders meeting of Auckland International Airport Ltd (AIAL).

Luxon’s style was to ask what the priorities were, what was needed to execute them and insisted on accountability.

“So when you hear him talk about what the priorities [are] and getting out and executing, that certainly gives confidence around the view that infrastructure is a focus for New Zealand,” she said.

While the airport had its own $3.9 billion building programme, it was connected to other infrastructure.

“We really look forward to working alongside them with a view to how we can assist with some of those priorities. I have no doubt that Christopher will have a list of his priorities in very short order,” she said.

It was unclear what the new government – once it was formed – would mean for airports and the tourism sector.

“That remains to be seen but he will be focused on delivering results,” she said.

Former Air New Zealand chief executive and incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / George Heard

However, one of Luxon’s ideas late in his tenure at Air New Zealand wouldn’t be welcomed by Auckland Airport or Hurihanganui.

In 2019 he raised hackles at AIAL when he pushed for serious consideration of a second commercial airport at the RNZAF base at Whenuapai.

Hurihanganui, whose last job at Air NZ was chief operations officer, said the landscape had changed since then, with more concern about sustainability and doubt about the size of any civil operation at Whenuapai.

“You get into questions around scale airlines [and the] need for hub and bespoke connectivity. That becomes really difficult,” she said.

“I won’t ever say never. But I do think the landscape’s changed dramatically, particularly when it comes to climate.”

One infrastructure project that’s definitely off the table with the change of government is Labour’s plan for light rail between downtown Auckland and the airport.

AIAL chairman Patrick Strange, in response to a question, gave what he said was his personal view on light rail versus heavy rail – from Puhinui Station in nearby Papatoetoe to the airport terminals.

He said the airport’s planning had allowed for light rail and it would continue to be prepared to accommodate it – if it was ever built.

Puhinui Station was “pretty racy” but he believed it would take a major expansion of the entire rail network to make it viable. A third or fourth line from the city’s port to Pukekohe could be needed and this could be on the agenda again.

“As kids, we rode the Piccadilly line out to Heathrow on light rail with about 13 stops. Nobody ever rode it.

“Then they put heavy rail in Heathrow and it was hugely occupied.”

There was a dedicated lane for buses from Puhinui Station to the airport, which would be widened. It was important to have good links to the east, where many airport staff and travellers came from.

“We’re apolitical ... but we really want to see that transit corridor being built. We’ll do everything to help them on that.”

Hurihanganui moved into the chief executive role early last year. She said the past 12 months had been one of rapid growth as aviation climbed quickly out of the pandemic but it had still been tough, punctuated by events such as the January 27 flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle and what the airport has acknowledged as an unacceptable passenger experience at times.

Before the end of next year, a new outlet shopping complex, Mānawa Bay, would be built, new hotels were opening and the new transport hub would open from April. The aging domestic terminal would get some more attention with new toilets and other facilities as building work starts on the integrated jet terminal built on to the international building.

“We are gaining momentum. I think what will be key is when our travellers and customers start to see cones and hoardings becoming facilities they can use and have a much better experience.”

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.