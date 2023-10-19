Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland Airport chief Carrie Hurihanganui on her former boss - incoming PM Christopher Luxon

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Carrie Hurihanganui, chief executive of Auckland Airport. Photo / Greg Bowker

Carrie Hurihanganui, chief executive of Auckland Airport. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui knows how Christopher Luxon operates.

She was lured back to Air New Zealand’s executive team from the National Australia Bank (NAB) when the incoming prime minister was in charge

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business