Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland Airport about to open first stage of $300m transport hub

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Auckland Airport unveils its plans for its new transport hub. Opening from next year, the 70,000sq m building will cost $300 million. Video / Auckland Airport

In what’s being billed as the biggest change to the airport in decades, the new Auckland Airport Transport Hub will open in stages from early next year. Parking charges will be comparable to existing undercover

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Auckland Airport's new transport hub

Auckland Airport's new transport hub

Auckland Airport unveils its plans for its new transport hub. Opening from next year, the 70,000sq m building will cost $300 million. Video / Auckland Airport