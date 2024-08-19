Asia shares, gold underpinned by US rate cut hopes

Asian stocks were taking a breather on Monday after global equities enjoyed their best week in nine months on expectations the US economy would dodge a recession and cooling inflation would kick off a cycle of interest rate cuts.
The prospect of lower borrowing costs saw gold clear $US2,500 an ounce for the first time and the dollar dip against the euro, though both the safe haven yen and Swiss franc receded as risk appetites recovered.
Federal Reserve members Mary Daly and Austan Goolsbee were out over the weekend to flag the possibility of easing in September, while minutes of the last policy meeting due this week should underline the dovish outlook.
Fed chair Jerome Powell will speak in Jackson Hole on Friday and investors assume he will acknowledge the case for a cut.
“Although it may be too early to declare victory - and central bankers will certainly be prudent to avoid this in their official rhetoric - the inflation scare that had dominated the policy debate since prices started to soar during the pandemic has now largely vanished,” said Barclays economist Christian Keller.