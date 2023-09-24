Ashley Gardyne: How to protect yourself when investing in an unpredictable world

OPINION

Global share markets have continued to defy early expectations this year, with predictions of hard landings giving way to strong rallies.

But this hasn’t been evenly felt. Last year’s winning companies have become this year’s losers, and the storm clouds continue to gather on the horizon, driving investor uncertainty.

In the last couple of weeks alone we’ve seen fresh concerns emerge around the world.

China has been hit by a slew of negative headlines lately with softening economic data, stubborn youth unemployment – which they’ve also stopped reporting official figures for – much weaker than expected retail sales data, declining exports, contracting manufacturing and fresh worries about deflation.

On top of this, they’re contending with a growing crisis in the property sector, with major developers seeking bankruptcy protection and the flow-on effects into the US$3 trillion ($5.03t) shadow banking sector.

In the US, despite inflation falling back to around 3 per cent, the Federal Reserve continues to warn inflation is not yet fully in the rearview mirror. It’s taking a wait-and-see approach but continues to talk tough, flagging the possibility of further rises and rattling bond markets.

Meanwhile, despite averting disaster with the debt ceiling, there are now fresh fears of a federal government shutdown emerging as hard-line and centrist Republicans argue over spending cuts in stop-gap funding options.

Failure to reach a deal by the end of September would mean the fourth shutdown in the last 10 years.

The news isn’t much better in the UK. While annual inflation dropped over 1 per cent in July from 7.9 per cent in June, core inflation remained level and wage inflation rose 7.8 per cent from April to June.

It leaves the Bank of England in an uncertain position as it weighs up further interest rate hikes.

Closer to home in Australia, the economy is still catching up to past rate rises, causing policymakers to hang tight while current effects are measured. Interest rates are expected to reach 4.6 per cent, however, when that may happen is the real question.

In the August update, the Reserve Bank of Australia signalled it is watching and waiting before making any further changes.

It’s the same story here. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is holding to see whether enough has been done to stem inflation, or whether one further interest rate hike is needed in November.

For investors, the near-future uncertainty and constantly shifting financial environment means it is essential to create portfolios that are protected through diversity and focused on long-term growth.

Protecting yourself from an unpredictable world

The lesson for investors during this instability is straightforward: don’t search for a “silver bullet” investment that will shoot the lights out this year.

Instead, focus on building portfolios that can perform well over the long term in a range of different economic scenarios, regardless of the path markets take in the short term.

As we have seen in recent years – with pandemics, wars, high inflation, Brexit, and low inflation – the unexpected is constantly happening in markets. Investors need to make sure their portfolios are future-proofed for whatever is thrown at them in the next 20 years and more, both before and during retirement.

How will your portfolio perform in a period of prolonged inflation like we had in the 1970s? How will it perform in periods of low inflation and low growth? What about in an environment of sustained economic and productivity growth when real incomes are rising, and you need your retirement income to do the same?

Different asset classes perform different roles

This is why it’s important to have a range of different asset classes, covering cash, bonds, shares, and property, and across a range of different geographies.

If, as we have seen so far this year, inflation and interest rates continue to come down, investors in term deposits may be facing much less favourable rates than they were not even a year ago.

If you had invested in corporate or government bonds instead, you could have locked in a higher yield for five or more years and you will potentially see the value of your bonds rise materially in value if yields fall.

On the flip side, if inflation stays high for a prolonged period or comes roaring back, investors need assets in their portfolios that will outstrip the impacts of inflation. In this scenario, cash and fixed-income investments are likely to see their value go backwards, whereas property or sharemarket investments are more likely to outstrip and offset the impact of this inflation over the long term.

The point here is not to try and guess what may play out. It is to understand that over the years a lot of unexpected events will occur – the last three years are proof of that. A diversified portfolio with a range of growth and income assets is more likely to help investors achieve their goals.

In short, when it comes to investing, it’s all about balancing the offence with the defence.

Ashley Gardyne is the Chief Investment Officer at Fisher Funds.