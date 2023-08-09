Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Interest rates: ASB’s profit rises, but CEO warns pain will emerge over time

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
The ASB is preparing for high interest rates to really take their toll on borrowers in coming years. Photo / NZME

The ASB is preparing for high interest rates to really take their toll on borrowers in coming years. Photo / NZME

ASB is continuing to report record profits, but the bank is preparing for high interest rates to really take their toll on borrowers in coming years.

ASB’s net profit after tax rose by 6 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business