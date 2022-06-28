ASB and ANZ halt mortgage lending to those with small deposits

Banks come close to exhausting their Reserve Bank-imposed high-risk lending allowances. Photo / Getty Images

ASB is joining ANZ Bank in temporarily halting new mortgage lending to borrowers with deposits of less than 20 per cent.

Both banks acknowledge they're coming up against the limits the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has imposed on the amount of high-risk lending they're allowed to do.

The RBNZ's loan-to-value ratio (LVR) rules require banks to ensure no more than 10 per cent of their new mortgage lending to owner-occupiers goes to borrowers with deposits of less than 20 per cent.

Borrowers who require loans for new builds or non-routine repairs, need bridging finance, want to shift loans from one property to another, need to refinance existing loans, and require loans under the Housing New Zealand Mortgage insurance scheme, are exempt from the rules.

It is unknown exactly how close ANZ and ASB are to exhausting their high-risk, or high-LVR, lending allowances.

But last month 7.7 per cent of banks' collective new mortgage lending to owner-occupiers went to borrowers with deposits of less than 20 per cent, according to just-released RBNZ data.

This was higher than in the four months prior. For example, in March, only 3 per cent of new owner-occupier lending went to borrowers with small deposits.

Banks had to tighten credit conditions relatively quickly earlier in the year, as the RBNZ on November 1 halved their high-LVR lending allowances from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

However, the data shows banks started lending more generously to higher-risk borrowers in May.

And now, two of the country's largest mortgage providers are pushing pause on new high-LVR lending.

An ASB spokesperson explained, "We currently have a full pipeline of customers who are pre-approved for a home loan with an LVR above 80 per cent (less than 20 per cent deposit).

"We're continuing to document loans for customers currently in our pipeline with an LVR above 80 per cent who find a property within their pre-approval timeframe, and we're still taking applications from customers who meet the RBNZ's high-LVR exemption criteria (which includes lending up to 90 per cent LVR for customers looking to build a new home).

"We will continue to assess our portfolio in accordance with RBNZ's requirements and will look to recommence this type of lending as soon as we can."

Similarly, an ANZ spokesperson said, "To comply with tightened [LVR] restrictions, ANZ is pausing new home loan applications where the LVR is greater than 80 per cent.

"Customers with existing approvals are unaffected until the expiry date, at which point we'll need to apply the updated policy.

"The steps we're taking are a temporary measure and as soon as we are able, we will commence providing approvals for low deposit lending again.

"ANZ remains open for all other home lending, including lower deposit loans for new builds."

New Zealand's other major banks confirmed they aren't pushing pause on new high-LVR lending.

A Kiwibank spokesperson said the bank prioritises customers who use Kiwibank as their main bank, as well as first-home buyers, when deciding how to use its high-LVR lending allowance.

A Westpac spokesperson said, "We regularly review our housing book against the RBNZ LVR limits and currently have no plans to pause lending to customers with deposits of less than 20 per cent."

A BNZ spokesperson said, "BNZ has not changed its low equity settings and continues to lend to customers with less than 20 per cent deposit, depending on the specifics of the deal. All lending decisions are made on a case-by-case basis."

Banks continue to require most residential property investors to have deposits of at least 40 per cent.

The RBNZ only allows 5 per cent of new lending to investors to go to borrowers with deposits of less than 40 per cent.