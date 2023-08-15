Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Argentina struggles to avoid economic collapse after shock primary win

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Argentina presidential candidate Javier Milei's sister Karina Milei places a picture of her brother on a 100-dollar cardboard bill. Photo / Natacha Pisarenko, AP

Argentina presidential candidate Javier Milei's sister Karina Milei places a picture of her brother on a 100-dollar cardboard bill. Photo / Natacha Pisarenko, AP

Argentina faces mounting pressure to devalue its currency again as its government struggles to avoid economic collapse ahead of elections in October, following the shock presidential primary victory of a radical rightwing candidate.

The black-market

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business