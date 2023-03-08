Appliance shops big winners in consumer group People’s Choice awards

2022 was the year shoppers headed back in-store for an in-person shopping experience, Consumer NZ said. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Appliance stores have zapped their way to the top of Consumer NZ’s latest survey of the country’s favourite retailers.

The consumer group this morning said its People’s Choice awards were given to businesses with the most satisfied customers.

The winners were 100% Appliances, Heathcote Appliances, Mitre 10, Apple Store, and 2degrees Store.

“100% Appliances has taken out our People’s Choice award for the eighth time,” Consumer NZ head of research and advocacy Gemma Rasmussen said.

“Our survey has shown, yet again, this retailer provides continuously great customer service.”

The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery were less successful in the survey.

“People are particularly disappointed with the limited selection of small appliances, home tech and computing products available at The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery,” Rasmussen said.

Consumer NZ said overall shopper satisfaction was lower than in previous years.

“2022 was the year shoppers headed back in-store for an in-person shopping experience,” Rasmussen said.

“Shoppers have higher expectations now the worst of the pandemic challenges seem to have passed. In general, retailers do not seem to be reaching these higher expectations.”

Young people tended to gravitate towards stores offering specials and discounts, Rasmussen said.

But customer service, such as knowledgeable and friendly staff, was more important for older shoppers.

Consumer NZ said cost of living issues made people more mindful of deals and discounts when shopping.

“Online shoppers are more satisfied than in-store shoppers. They are happier with the price they pay and the range and availability of products at their fingertips than in-store shoppers.”

Consumer NZ said its sentiment tracker data showed 53 per cent of New Zealanders had experienced product shortages in the past three months and 37 per cent had experienced delivery delays.

“Back in 2016, Consumer’s surveying found just 23 per cent of people experienced delivery delays,” the group added.