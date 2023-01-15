Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Apple’s supply chain bet

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Even before violence in China and global supply chain disruption with the pandemic, Apple CEO Tim Cook had plans for the company to make more of its own hardware. Photo / Getty Images

Even before violence in China and global supply chain disruption with the pandemic, Apple CEO Tim Cook had plans for the company to make more of its own hardware. Photo / Getty Images

How much profit will Apple suck out of its own supply chain as it moves deeper into making key components for its products? And as it increases its take, might it force changes in its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business