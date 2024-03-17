Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Apple reaches US$490m settlement over Tim Cook’s China demand comments

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Investors claim Apple CEO Tim Cook overstated demand for Apple’s products in China on a November 2018 earnings call. Photo / AP

Investors claim Apple CEO Tim Cook overstated demand for Apple’s products in China on a November 2018 earnings call. Photo / AP

Apple has agreed to pay US$490 million ($805.6m) to settle a class action accusing chief executive Tim Cook of misleading investors in 2018 by exaggerating demand for the iPhone in China.

Investors claimed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business