Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Apple profits rise as services arm surpasses 1 billion users

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Revenue at Apple’s services division, which derives from App Store sales and digital offerings including iCloud and Apple Music, rose 8 per cent. Photo / AP

Revenue at Apple’s services division, which derives from App Store sales and digital offerings including iCloud and Apple Music, rose 8 per cent. Photo / AP

Apple proved resilient in its latest quarter as the number of paying subscribers for its array of digital services crossed one billion users worldwide, helping to lift profits from a year ago even as total

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business