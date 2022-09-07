The new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Photo / AP

Apple has officially launched its new iPhone 14 in a glitzy ceremony at the $2.6 trillion tech giant's HQ in Silicon Valley (watch a replay above).

The biggest visual change of the new generation top-of-the-range iPhones is the elimination of the distinctive notch at the top of the screen, replaced by a pill shaped "dynamic island" that the screen wraps around.

But you'll have to pay for all the best features with a widening gap between standard and Pro versions.

Pricier versions of the iPhone 14 will also feature a huge 48MP camera, the latest A16 chip and a new "always on" feature.

The new notch at the top of the iPhone 14's display is a slimmed-down cutout.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

Apple took the wraps off two new iPhones: the 6.1-inch display iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro pricing starts at $1999 with 128 gigabytes of storage and runs through to $2999 with a 1 terabyte option.

The Pro Max starts at $2199 with 128GB with pricing running through to a 1TB model that costs $3199.

Apple also launched the iPhone 14 (from $1599) and 14 Plus (from $1699). The lower-price models also have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays as the Pro and Pro Max. But where the higher-end models feature the A16 Bionic chip, the 14 and 14 Plus stay with the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic.

The iPhone 14 Plus is notable for its big screen. Previously, you had to pay extra for a Pro or Pro Max model to get a 6.7-inch display.

And as with the iPhone 13, the Pro models upgrade you from a glass and aluminum finish to glass and stainless steel.

The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Photo / AP

Another difference: The Pro and Pro Max offer the new 48MP cam, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature a 12MP main rear camera.

And the Pro and Pro Max offer up to 1TB storage while the 14 and 14 Plus top out at 512MB (see full tech specs here).

The iPhone SE, released in March, remains Apple's entry-level handset, priced from $849.

Shift to e-Sims

Physical sim cards are replaced with e-sims in all models.

E-Sims are supported in NZ by Spark and, recently, 2degrees, while Vodafone NZ still has e-sim support in the works.

Apple's US site says the iPhone 14 lineup is "not compatible with physical sim cards". The tech giant says e-sims are more secure, and make it easier to switch plans.

Vodafone NZ told the Herald on August 4:

""We've been providing a small group of business customers with eSIM capability on a trial basis for a while now, and we expect to be able to share some exciting news with our consumer customers and the rest of our business customers about eSIM capability in the near future."

The Herald has asked Vodafone and Apple for updates.

The cutout in animation mode.

The slimmed-down cutout features Face ID and the front-facing camera. The proximity sensor - part of the iPhone 13's notch - has been moved behind the display, and notifications will now pop out of the notch in an animation. Apple calls it the Dynamic Island.

Another view of the slimmed-down notch in its animated Dynamic Island mode.

And there's a new rear main camera with a larger sensor and faster aperture (f/1.5). It features sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Apple says you can expect a 49 per cent improvement in low-light performance.

The new models add an Emergency SOS via Satellite feature that will work in areas without cellular coverage. It'll launch ini November, initually for the US and Canada only.

Apple said users of its newest iPhone models will be able to send distress signals and broadcast their locations from far-flung areas where ground-based cellular towers aren't within reach.

The new GPS-based service, called Emergency SOS via satellite, will allow iPhone 14 users to send special low-bandwidth text messages to emergency responders through space-based relays. It will be free for two years. The new service will launch in November, initially restricted to North America.

Crash detection

Another new safety feature, feature crash-detection, is available everywhere and across all iPhone 14 models.

Apple says is new dual-core accelerometer and high dynamic range gyroscope can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone during a 10-second countdown.

An Apple Watch for the outdoors

The early stages of the event saw rumours of a more rugged Apple Watch confirmed.

The new Apple Watch Ultra, designed with "exploration, adventure, and endurance" in mind, has up to 60 hours of battery life.

The Apple Watch Ultra is rugged model designed for outdoor sports and recreational diving.

The Ultra features an app that can provide all the data of a dive computer, including safety stop indications for the end of the dive, Apple says.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available in NZ from September 23 and cost $1499.

Apple Watch Series 8 gets crash sensors, women's health features

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes two sensors that can detect if you've been in a car crash, and throw up the option to call emergency services, plus enhanced period tracking and a new temperature sensor to help keep tabs on your ovulation cycle.

When the new Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, the device will check in with the user and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. Emergency responders will receive the user's device location, which is also shared with emergency contacts.

For those worried about recent Roe vs Wade changes in the US, Apple says the period and ovulation data will be encrypted and kept on the watch itself.

Second Generation AirPods Pro

The just-announced second-gen AirPods Pro don't look different, but they do improve on the 2019 original in a number of ways, including better battery life.

The second-gen AirPods Pro don't look different, but Apple says their active noise-cancellation is twice as effective.

Apple says the active noise cancellation is twice as good.

Sliding your finger on the stem now controls volume, and there's a new H1 chip and speaker in the case to help with finding your Pros when they're stuck between couch cushions.

The new AirPods Pro will cost $479, with orders from September 10 and availability from September 23.

The annual big launch jamboree of the world's most valuable company always takes place in September, just in time for Christmas shopping lists.

But there were some notable products and mooted changes that were not mentioned. A possible port-free iPhone – with charging done entirely wireless – was absent. And we'll have to wait for new iPads and a rumoured "Apple Reality Pro" headset.

With news.com.au