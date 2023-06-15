Apple has launched its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative in New Zealand through a partnership with Te Pūkenga, the mega tertiary institute that took over most industry training organisations and 16 polytechs.

The programme will give teachers at 10 Auckland kura and schools with high Māori and Pasifika rolls - including Rutherford College, Waitakere College and Kelston Boys’ High - Apple hardware, plus training and support from Te Pūkenga for using technology in teaching.

Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder highlighted a recent report by MBIE and NZTech that found a lack of diversity in the sector.

Māori, as 17 per cent of the population, make up just 4 per cent and Pasifika 2.8 per cent of the technology-related workforce, with under-representation carrying intergenerational impacts.

Programmes that drew more Māori and Pasifika students towards technology were a potential double win: they could lift the prospects of pupils at low-decile schools, and help address New Zealand’s ongoing shortage of tech talent.

“The partnership responds directly to Māori and Pasifika ākonga [students] and their whānau while together creating an environment encouraging entrepreneurship, empowerment and unlocking true potential,” Winder said.

Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder, centre, at Wednesday's launch. Photo / Ali Ikram

The partnership is an example of kura, communities, tertiary training providers and the tech sector working together in a targeted way to eliminate disparity, Winder said.

Participating kaiako (teachers) will learn iOS app development with Swift Playgrounds, including app prototyping and design, digital media development, computer programming and user experience methodologies, resulting in educators completing a micro-credential in Digital Technologies Training for kaiako. Teachers and their school communities will also receive ongoing support and a device grant from Apple.

Te Pūkenga will also:

Create specifically designed training to ensure kaiako have the skills and ongoing support they need to confidently teach the curriculum using Apple technology;

Facilitate workshops between ākonga and industry kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face), allowing learners to connect and gain awareness of the futures available in the field; and

Continue transforming vocational education focusing on the relentless pursuit of equity, giving effect to Te Tiriti and responding to the needs of priority learners including Māori, Pasifika and students with disabilities.

Te Pūkenga recently joined with Microsoft, TupuToa and Te Whatu Ora to develop a new “micro-credential” in cyber-security. Winder said he was keen for more supporters to come onboard. “We’re keen to work with anyone to address equity challenges.”

“Reducing barriers to opportunity globally is a core focus of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative,” director Alisha Johnson Wilder said. “We’re excited to partner with Te Pūkenga and support their efforts to train and equip educators to help achieve education equity for Māori and Pasifika communities of Aotearoa.”

The programme was launched in June 2020 after the death of George Floyd and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

“The initiative will challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that exist for communities of colour, with a special focus on issues of education, economic equality and criminal justice reform,” Apple chief executive said at the programme’s launch.

Today, Apple said it had doubled its initial commitment, with more than US$200m ($323.5m) put into the programme across various education, arts, criminal justice reform, prisoner rehabilitation, disability and mentorship initiatives, and more than US$50m invested in businesses owned by minorities.

The first impact report on the programme was also released today, detailing investments and outcomes so far.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is technology editor and a senior business writer.