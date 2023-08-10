Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

ANZ takes a knife to its milk price forecast

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Dairy prices are under downward pressure.

Dairy prices are under downward pressure.

Deteriorating market conditions in China have forced ANZ to revise down its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2023-24 season by 60c to $7.15 per kilogram of milk solids.

The relatively weak NZ dollar remained

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business