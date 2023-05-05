ANZ New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson.

ANZ New Zealand’s chief executive Antonia Watson says America’s bank failures are “unsettling” but serve to highlight the benefits of being a well-capitalised bank.

In the latest of a string of setbacks, America’s PacWest Bancorp said it is in talks with potential partners and investors about strategic options after shares of the Los Angeles-based lender and several other US regional banks slumped in the aftermath of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

“When you see another US bank getting into trouble this morning, there is nothing better than feeling like you are a strong, stable bank,” Watson told the Herald.

“But I think the key thing in New Zealand - and you saw it laid out very clearly in the Financial Stability Report from the Reserve Bank the other day - is that New Zealand banks are in a really good position.

“We’ve lent prudently over the last 10 years.

“We’ve got really solid liquidity, which was one of the issues of say Silicon Valley Bank.

“We’ve got all sorts of ratios and things that we monitor and we just, we’re just different and we’re very well-diversified across the New Zealand base,” she said.

“We are just in a different position than some of those banks, but it is a bit unsettling.”

ANZ Bank New Zealand – the country’s biggest bank – said its cash profit rose by 1 per cent in the six months to March to a “large” $1.1 billion.

Customer deposits and net loans and advances were broadly flat.

Net interest margin – the main measure of a bank’s performance as it broadly reflects the margin made on funds taken and then loaned out - increased to 2.67 per cent in the first half from 2.33 per cent in the previous first half.

In Australia, the parent’s net profit came to A$3.8 billion ($4.05b) in the six months to March, up 23 per cent.

Watson said New Zealand margins may come under pressure in the second half due to competition for diminished demand.

All parts of the business were performing well, she said, adding the bank was preparing for an uncertain economic environment.

The New Zealand economy had remained remarkably resilient but the impact of a softening housing market, high inflation and a rising official cash rate was starting to bite.

“While a rising interest rate environment contributed to the result, this was offset by intense competition in home lending, which we expect to remain a feature of the market for some time into the future,” she said.

ANZ is New Zealand’s biggest mortgage lender, with a 30 per cent market share.

Watson said households were coping “surprisingly well” with higher interest rates.

“People have been saving well over the last few years.

“I think that after the scare of Covid, people have tightened up their own personal balance sheets quite well,” she said. “A lot of people, as interest rates came down, didn’t change their payments.”

However, there were people at the margins who were struggling.

“We urge people who feel like things are getting tough to contact us because there are lots of different things that we can do with them.”

The bank is also New Zealand’s biggest rural lender, and Watson said there had been a lot more debt repayment in that sector over the last few years than it had seen previously.

ANZ and the other major banks have put up stiff resistance to higher Reserve Bank capital requirements and Watson said the stance remained the same, despite the bumper first-half profit.

As it stands, ANZ has had to put up an extra $3.3b of capital to meet more stringent requirements.

“It certainly has reduced our profitability in terms of our returns to our shareholders since we started putting in that capital,” she said.

“I mean, we’ve put in a lot more capital since the Global Financial Crisis and a lot more other prudential tools around liquidity and what our lending book looks like,” she said.

Watson said the idea of a $1b-plus first-half profit in a small country like New Zealand was difficult to “sell” to the broader public.

She said the actual profitability of ANZ NZ, which measures its returns versus the amount of capital committed by shareholders, is middle of the pack when compared to large companies listed on the NZX.

“Yeah, I get it. I mean, it is a big number.

“But we’re a big company and I think that’s the thing that’s really hard to get your head around.

“We’ve got nearly $200b of assets - that’s a two with 11 zeros on the end,” she said.

Watson was cautious about the remaining six months of the bank’s financial year.

“We have a lot of data around our customers, so we look at that very carefully.

“So it is a bit of a wait-and-see game.

“We haven’t really seen stress at volume,” she said.

“Yet.”



