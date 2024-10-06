Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Anxious Europeans hoard savings as US consumers boost global economy

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Ripple effects hit after Navy ship’s sinking, clean-up efforts get under way in Dunedin and how one Wellingtonian is boycotting the city’s rates increase.

European households are saving at higher rates than during the pre-pandemic era, according to data that highlights a clear and persistent divergence from more buoyant US consumers driving America’s economic recovery.

Savings rates spiked on both sides of the Atlantic during the pandemic as consumers were forced to stay at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business