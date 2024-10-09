The service will let them check that the account name matches the account number. This will happen before the payment is made, Beaumont said.

It will make it obvious if a scammer purporting to represent a bank when it is in fact asking you to transfer funds to the account of an individual person.

The new service will notify customers whether the account name and number match real-time bank records.

Customers will be provided with a match, partial match or no match notification.

Interim warnings

Earlier this year, Consumer NZ called confirmation of payee “a simple step to stamp out scams”.

Banks had under-invested and been too slow to introduce the measure, Consumer NZ’s Jessica Walker said.

Beaumount said confirmation of payee required integrating different systems across multiple banks – a complex process that took time to get right.

In the meantime, all of the major banks have introduced warnings.

For example, ANZ’s app now warns: “This payment will be made immediately. Account name isn’t matched, verified or checked against account number.”

‘Shameful it’s taken so long’

This morning, Walker said: “While it is good to hear that every New Zealand banking customer should have access to confirmation of payee by next Easter, it is shameful that it’s taken this long.

“International experience has long found that this is a system that helps protect citizens from being scammed.”

Walker added: “It’s been operational in the Netherlands since 2017, it led to an 81% decline in the number of fraudulent domestic bank transfers there.

“How much money have New Zealanders lost to scams that could have been prevented by CoP since then, and how much will be lost between now and the completion of the rollout?

“We think name and account matching should have been implemented well before now, and failure to do so means that banks have not been adequately protecting their customers. We think customers who have lost money that could have been prevented by confirmation of payee should be reimbursed.”

Last November, MBIE released a survey, based on data from the major banks, that said Kiwis had lost $198m to scams in the year to September 2023.

Bayly pushed for action

The rollout follows Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly threatening regulation if the sector did not get a wriggle on.

”This scheme [confirmation of payee] has been effective in the United Kingdom and Australia. I would like a confirmation of payee system introduced and am aware the New Zealand Banking Association is seeking to implement this,” Baly wrote in an open letter to the banking in February.

”I will be closely monitoring your progress and have asked my officials to keep me updated. I expect you to prioritise this work so that the system is operational as soon as possible, with rollout commencing by the end of this year.”

Bayley also asked banks to investigate an industry-led voluntary reimbursement scheme for victims of authorised payment scams. The Herald has asked the NZBA for an update on this point.

Phased approach

The technology build and integration of the new service differed across banks, Beaumont said today, so each bank’s testing and delivery phase looks slightly different.

“It’s crucial that all banks gain assurance the system is working as it should, across their online and mobile banking platforms and services, before rolling it out broadly.

“This will ensure a smooth implementation, particularly in New Zealand, where so many people have more than one bank.”

“For customers, this means confirmation of payee might not be available across all online banking platforms simultaneously.

“They might find that a confirmation of payee check is available from some banks and not others, alternatively, it might be available on your desktop banking platform but not your mobile app, or vice versa.”

The phased approach was similar to how banks implemented confirmation of payee in the UK, Beaumont said.

The technology provider

On September 18, a new company was created called GetVerified, jointly owned by the major banks. GetVerified will serve as a vehicle for coordinating confirmation of payee efforts.

The technology provider is Obconnect, an open banking and confirmation of payee specialist based in the UK, where a confirmation of payee service is already up and running and credited with a drop in financial losses from scams.

Obconnect had at least one rival in the tender – fellow European firm Worldline, which early bought NZ’s Paymark.

‘Remain vigilant’

While the new confirmation of payee service will help provide some reassurance to customers making domestic payments, banks are reminding customers to remain vigilant.

The system will not fully protect them from scams and criminals will continue to look for ways to trick customers into making payments, Beaumont said.

When making a payment to someone, it’s always a good idea to take the time to check why you’re making the payment and whether you can trust the recipient.

Banks participating in the new confirmation of payee service are ANZ, ASB, Bank of China, BNZ, CCB, The Co-operative Bank, Heartland Bank, ICBC, Kiwibank, Rabobank, SBS Bank, TSB and Westpac.

“We are joining a very small number of countries that already have a confirmation of payee service,” Beaumont said.

Confirmation of payee is one of a suite of anti-scam initiatives the banking industry committed to in September last year.

