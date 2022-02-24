Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Anthony Leighs launches $120m Auckland train station-oriented apartment business

5 minutes to read
Albert Square and The North Collection planned for New North Rd. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Construction chief Anthony Leighs has launched a new Auckland train station-oriented $120 million 118-unit apartment development business, saying that's where he sees the future of this city.

And a public transport advocate said that shows

