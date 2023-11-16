Antarctica NZ staff quit stalled Scott Base rebuild

The chosen design for a new-look Scott Base, as part of a multimillion-dollar upgrade of New Zealand's Antarctic outpost. Photo / Antarctica New Zealand

The commercial manager charged with securing contracts to progress the $503 million Scott Base redevelopment project has resigned, along with at least three others working on the stalled project.

In October, Crown entity Antarctica New Zealand (ANZ) announced it had not been able to reach a commercially acceptable agreement with Leighs Construction, the main contractor, and it had set up a group to look at options for delivering the project within budget.

The Government approved $344m to redevelop Scott Base in 2021. This was later topped up by $160m due to inflation and cost increases associated with the logistical challenge of shipping the new base buildings from Timaru to Antarctica, as well as design complexity and added technical advisory costs.

Architectural firm Jasmax did the design work on the project in association with London-based Hugh Broughton Architects.

Scott Base, which was established in 1957, was last redeveloped in the early 1980s. According to the 2018 detailed business case, the buildings and life-support systems were deteriorating and the base needed to be redeveloped to support scientific research and ensure New Zealand retained a presence on the ice. The new base is meant to be running in 2028.

However, it’s unclear if this is still achievable. A Cabinet paper from late last year said ANZ needed to conclude negotiations with Leighs by July 2023 to meet the current schedule.

