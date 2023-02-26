Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Another buy now pay later company exits New Zealand

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The rise of online shopping boosted buy now pay later businesses during the pandemic. Photo / File

Buy now pay later operator Genoapay is to stop offering its service in New Zealand from April - the second buy now pay later company to pull out of the country in the last year.

