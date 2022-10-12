Andrea Mullane: Why do we have so many cowboys in marketing?

Incompetence should no longer be tolerated or recruited in marketing. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Well, not actual cowboys, just incompetent amateurs working in professional roles.

Typically they have no tertiary qualifications in marketing and little or no work experience in genuine marketing roles. This means they can't bring marketing knowledge or the experience of professional practice to their work, simply because they don't have it. The potential contribution of marketing is materially compromised.

In contrast, the hallmarks of professional marketers are those who have graduate and/or postgraduate tertiary education in marketing, providing them with a depth of expert knowledge. This knowledge is one big component of what a profession is based on. The other major component is career experience in marketing roles, up to management level. Well, that's my own definition as there seems to be no other.

If we look to other professional practices, could we even imagine lawyers practising with no law degree? How about engineers without their engineering degrees, doctors without medicinal degrees, and architects without a degree in architecture? Not only would common sense not allow it, but legal regulations and professional bodies also stipulate high standards required by these professions.

Let me illustrate some of the problem situations that I have personally come across. Bored secretaries and clerical staff, an enthusiastic accountant, self-appointed administrators who all want to 'have a go'! I have even come across a recruitment 'consultant' misrepresenting a marketing role they were advertising. Other professional marketers have many, many more to add to these.

Our Enthusiastic Accountant was working for a small company in the recording industry. He decided to introduce a second logo. Why? The company had just opened a retail store and he thought it was a good idea. His exercise cost them $30K which is a sizeable amount for any small business. Brand Managers everywhere are gasping in Horror! Well, most genuine professionals are because we know this is an absolute No-No: Never, Never, Ever, Ever. This unnecessary second logo was now competing directly against their heritage brand; well established over many years and known at a glance. Crazy.

Personally, I refer to these as 'Brand Crimes' of which he was totally unaware because he was ignorant of the many issues involved in Brand Management. As a consequence, he arguably damaged the brand, but hey, he didn't know that either. Unfortunately, his employer was unaware of the problems being created because they had hired an unskilled amateur to do a job he knew Nothing about. What else could be expected?

Mr Recruitment 'Consultant' had advertised a role for a Brand Manager. When I called to find out more about the job description I quickly realised that it was for a key account manager; a sales job. It had nothing to do with managing a brand. This liberal or even fanciful misnaming of marketing roles is something that I have observed frequently. When I raised my concerns about the mismatched job title he replied 'That's the way we do it'! Brazen? Arrogant? Certainly wrong.

Ms Self-appointed Marketing Manager works in a firm that recently launched a new personal hygiene range, distributed through the supermarkets. The product labelling and packaging are a mess. She apparently has no marketing education and only one job within a marketing company; doing administration.

How can perceptions about marketing not be negatively impacted? It is insulting to those of us who are professionals; working at both strategic and tactical levels to achieve established company objectives, create the company's income and ensure sustained competitiveness. Marketing is, or should be, the primary focus of every business as their purpose is to take their products and services to the marketplace. They exist for no other reason. Essentially, all businesses are marketing companies and it follows that marketing should be their core competency. Unfortunately, this is not the reality in most organisations.

Current marketing practice has developed beyond the advertising/sales dynamic to 'transcend the transactional' becoming a sophisticated function that impacts all levels of commercial activity. Time to weed out amateurs in these pivotal roles. Incompetence should no longer be tolerated or recruited.

Lack of marketing education leads to poor outcomes, writes Andrea Mullane. Photo / 123rf

'But wait, there's more…'

Established in 1991, the Marketing Association (MA) was created to be the professional body for the marketing industry. Not, it seems for professional marketers but for the entire marketing industry! Unfortunately, they still cannot seem to figure out the basis of professionalism or how to apply it, despite being surrounded by many fine local and international marketing organisations that they could draw from. During recent correspondence with the MA's founder, he stated that the 'professional standing of marketing was still lagging behind other professional practices.

So what have they been doing for the past 30 years?

Other professional bodies like the Law Society, Engineering NZ and the Medical Association have long managed to sort out their standards and regulations, establishing the requirements for their respective fields. They have clearly defined their role, who they serve and the criteria of professional practice. They have also formed the legal regulations of these fields which they enforce.

Consider the Medical Association, for example, they represent doctors; not nurses, not radiologists, not hospital administrators, pharmacists or laboratory technicians. The Law Society represents lawyers not legal secretaries, legal executives, court clerks and so on. Engineering NZ represents engineers, not the entire construction industry.

Most recently the MA has positioned itself as an education provider for the industry. In direct competition with well-established tertiary institutions. One course, in particular, concerns me.

Their entry-level course is called Professional Certified Marketer - Core Skills and is a Level 5 on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) system. It appears to sit at around a university 101/introductory stage one level, equivalent to the first year of a three-year tertiary degree. The MA is encouraging prospective students to 'gain a recognised qualification' which sits well below comparative professional standards. Yet the MA seems happy to certify them as a professional marketer.

This means that an electrician, science student or waitress can pay their money and complete the Core Skills course and become a 'certified professional'. Effectively dumbing down the sector and raising a major question of credibility.

Unfortunately, those who pay to get this certification will think that they hold a valid professional credential. So too will recruiters as they are represented with this supposed 'industry qualification'. How will this reflect on standards within the marketing industry? It does not take much imagination to see that this just won't work. I think it is misleading at best.

Most current professional accreditations begin with a minimum of a university degree in that field eg. Engineers must have a Bachelor of Engineering degree, lawyers must have a bachelor's degree in Law. These specialised degrees establish a depth of expert knowledge, the basis of high levels of competence and proficiency in their respective fields. They qualify them to do the job and are an assurance for both employers and their clients. Legal regulations prohibit practising without them. Claiming professional status as an engineer, doctor or lawyer, without holding the respective degree, amounts to fraud.

Legal protections are put in place to provide safeguards, ensuring compliance with these standards. Professional bodies should not be working on a 'make-it-up as you go' basis. The standard of professionalism should be high. It should be aspirational. Is the MA so confused that they cannot understand the repercussions of their actions?

For marketing to become self-regulating standards need to be established and enforced. These need to begin with a degree or a higher level qualification in marketing. Degrees in geography, economics, languages or poetry should not be accepted as alternatives.

Surely common sense should also apply? Reducing professional standards creates questions about legitimacy, bringing into question the credibility of all who work in the sector.

Lifting the image of marketing is seen as a major focus of their purpose. However, I think that the MA has deeper issues of validity and relevance. It seems to me that the MA has lost its way.

So, where does that leave those of us who are proud to be genuine professionals; tertiary qualified in marketing and with years in professional practice? Feeling undermined and deeply concerned.

Let's get to the reasons why this matters.

Career development. Why should people be attracted to marketing and why should competent professionals stay in the sector? Without professional status, marketers may not be able to progress to senior executive levels like General Management or into senior leadership teams and C-Suite positions like Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). It is from these senior executive levels that future CEOs and company directors are recruited.

Without an essential voice for the external market perspective companies may risk becoming too internally focused and out of balance.

Commercial success. Organisations lacking professional marketers may be compromised as their strategic direction generally focuses on creating income by competing successfully in the market, ensuring commercial survival. Cowboys (Incompetent amateurs) working in marketing roles could be responsible for many organisations' underperforming.

- Andrea Mullane is managing director at MOXY Marketing.