Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Andrea Mullane: Why do we have so many cowboys in marketing?

By Andrea Mullane
8 mins to read
Incompetence should no longer be tolerated or recruited in marketing. Photo / 123rf

Incompetence should no longer be tolerated or recruited in marketing. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Well, not actual cowboys, just incompetent amateurs working in professional roles.

Typically they have no tertiary qualifications in marketing and little or no work experience in genuine marketing roles. This means they can't bring

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business