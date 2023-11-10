Voyager 2023 media awards
And ... action! After the actors’ strike, Hollywood gets back to work

New York Times
7 mins to read
The mood in the entertainment capital is decidedly mixed, as celebratory feelings compete with resentment after the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' strike. Photo / Chris Pizzello, AP

It should be a rapturous time in Hollywood.

Writers have been back at their keyboards for a month, having negotiated a strike-ending deal so favourable that it seemed to leave even them a bit gobsmacked.

