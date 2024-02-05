Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Analysts unhappy with Fletcher’s $180m provision from NZICC, car parks

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The convention centre on fire in 2019. Photo / Michael Craig

The convention centre on fire in 2019. Photo / Michael Craig

Analysts expressed disappointment about Fletcher Building’s $180 million provisioning from the NZ International Convention Centre [$165m] and Wellington International Airport car parks [$15m], cutting share price valuations.

Fletcher chief executive Ross Taylor fronted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business