Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Analysts re-rate Pacific Edge as US risks emerge

3 minutes to read
Analysts have re-rated Pacific Edge on concerns about its US revenue base. Photo / Supplied

Analysts have re-rated Pacific Edge on concerns about its US revenue base. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Analysts have re-rated Pacific Edge based on the likely impact that potential changes to the way its cancer diagnostic tests are treated by US health insurer Novitas may have.

Pacific Edge said it had received

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.