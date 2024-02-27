Adrian Orr and the Reserve Bank will announce the latest cash rates decision this afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today’s official cash rate (OCR) decision from Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr could bring relief, pain, or more gritting of teeth for many Kiwis.

There’s a strong correlation between the OCR and bank rates, as anyone who has re-fixed a mortgage in the past six months may have felt.

But the extent to which it works and the speed at which it works are hard to know precisely.

Today the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) will also issue its Monetary Policy Statement for those watching and worrying about mortgage rates.

In that statement, the central bank discusses likely future economic conditions, including inflation and employment.

The RBNZ was one of the first central banks to hike interest rates when pandemic-fuelled inflation spiralled out of control, but it may be one of the last to cut rates.

Our annual inflation rate sits at 4.7 per cent. That’s higher than Australia (4.1 per cent), the United Kingdom (4 per cent), the US (3 per cent), or the Eurozone (2.8 per cent).

“The United States will probably start cutting rates later this year. The European Central Bank will probably follow suit,” New York-based Aurora Macro Strategies chief economist Dimitris Valatsas told Markets with Madison.

And market pricing suggests little chance of a change to the OCR, which sits at 5.5 per cent, although the odds are increasing for a rise later in the year.

“If there was to be a hike, then clearly the markets would react negatively to that,” Salt Funds managing director Matt Goodson told the Herald.

The Reserve Bank has done research assessing how the effects flow through from the OCR to bank rates.

Some of that research found a 1 per cent change in the OCR typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34 per cent within one month.

Until a few weeks ago, markets had assumed hikes were done and inflation was beaten.

But stronger-than-expected labour market data has pushed back expectations for rate cuts.

ANZ has even gone on to predict the cash rate will be raised to 5.75 per cent this week, with another hike in April.

That makes ANZ an outlier on this fortune-telling game, with all other market economists saying no move is required.