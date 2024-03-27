Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

An AI-inspired bubble or a brave new world? - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Former United States President Donald Trump’s social media business Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has had an explosive debut on the US sharemarket. Photo / Getty Images

Former United States President Donald Trump’s social media business Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has had an explosive debut on the US sharemarket. Photo / Getty Images

Barely a week passes before another major sharemarket hits a record high, driven by investor exuberance over the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

In contrast, the New Zealand sharemarket, with its high proportion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business