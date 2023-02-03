Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

AMI, State Insurance owner IAG forecasts margin squeeze on Auckland floods

Tamsyn Parker
By
5 mins to read
Insurer IAG is expecting a big bill from the Auckland floods. Photo / Alex Burton

Insurer IAG is expecting a big bill from the Auckland floods. Photo / Alex Burton

The Auckland floods are set to squeeze margins for the country’s largest insurer as it faces a high payout amid ongoing inflation pressure.

Nick Hawkins, chief executive of IAG, whose brands include AMI, State Insurance

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business