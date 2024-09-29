Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

America’s largest supermarket merger hangs on the fate of its workers

Financial Times
5 mins to read
The Commerce Commission is planning an inquiry into the Grocery Industry Competition Act. Video | NZHerald

Authorities challenging the largest supermarket deal in United States history have said it must be blocked to protect unionised workers.

Not every labour leader agrees.

Kroger’s $24.6 billion ($38.7b) purchase of Albertsons “is not necessarily evil,” said John Niccollai, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union local 464A,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business