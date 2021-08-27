American-owned FunLab wants 1500 extra NZ staff at 10-15 new entertainment outlets

FunLab wants to expand throughout New Zealand. Photo / supplied

American-owned business FunLab has two Auckland entertainment venues but wants to open 10 to 15 more and shift into Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown despite Covid's grip.

In what might seem a counter-intuitive move, the business which runs Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq at Westfield Newmarket and the Viaduct's Holey Moley Golf Club plans to expand indoor entertainment where around 90 staff are now employed but an extra 1500 will be sought as it grows.

Blaise Witnish, FunLab's chief growth and innovation officer based in Melbourne, said the business wanted to lease thousands of metres of extra commercial space and spread geographically in New Zealand.

The pandemic did not dent confidence at all, she stressed.

Quite the opposite.

"Covid doesn't make a difference. It actually gives us time to strategise for planning to go further in New Zealand," she said.

Witnish said FunLab had talked in New Zealand to NZX-listed Stride Property, Kiwi Property, Ngāti Whātua, Westfield and Colliers about leasing space here.

"We've been really welcomed, at a time when major retailers are looking to downsize. We're being embraced with open arms," she said.

"We're looking to add 10 to 15 locations in New Zealand and lease areas which are between 1000sq m and 3000sq m each. We're looking to bring precincts which is three or more brands, all co-located.

"We would be aiming to expand in Auckland as well. There's plenty of opportunities in the heart of the city but we're looking north, south, east and west," she said.

FunLab is owned by San Francisco-based TPG Capital and its two Auckland outlets could well be 15 in the new few years, she said.

Darts anyone? FunLab plans to bring this and other concepts to New Zealand. Photo / supplied

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley Golf Club is just the start of the good times the business offers. In Australia, FunLab also runs:

• B. Lucky & Sons which it calls "a player's paradise. Neon, timber and the lure of lights, whirling wheels and winning numbers, exclusive and retro arcade experiences bring in the crowd as well as the coveted collectables that sit in our talked-about redemption store. At heart, it is a bar with signature cocktails a favourite. It's a setting built on stealth. Typically concealed by stale shopfronts, our livelihood lurks behind hidden entries";

• Strike Bowling Bar, the oldest member of the FunLab family and one of the pioneers in hospitality-driven entertainment. With soon-to-be 18 locations across Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland, boasting bowling, laser tag, karaoke and escape rooms. Add a bar, gourmet kitchen offerings and function packages, Strike is your one-stop shop for the ultimate entertainment experience."

Archie Bros bar in Auckland owned by FunLab. Photo / Supplied

FunLab also has new concepts it wants to open in Australia and here:

• La Di Darts; "It's darts, but not as you know it. Forget the sticky carpet at the sports bar and instead, relax in your own private booth as you play augmented and electronic darts complete with chaise lounges, feather boas, champagne cocktails and some friendly competition - no matter how good you are at throwing a dart";

• Wonderville: "Anything is possible at Wonderville, as you play, touch and discover different spaces, rooms and worlds. Explore a crazy universe and truly escape into the world's best VR, with a VR experience unlike anything you have ever seen.

- Hijinx Hotel: Is it a hotel? Is it a bar? Is it a game? A variety of interactive quickie games and secret bars and spaces to discover."

La Di Darts by FunLab is planned for New Zealand. Photo / supplied

Witnish said some of those new concepts were planned for the New Zealand expansion.

The business said having the US owner "gives FunLab the opportunity to fund new locations, concepts and jobs. Across Australasia, FunLab is looking to double their portfolio and work towards a goal of a combined 40,000sq m of real estate space across 30 additional sites and 1500 new jobs."

The company is also looking to introduce new funtainment concepts and venues across the country within the next couple of years, a company statement said.