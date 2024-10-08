American bakery chain Cinnabon to open first NZ store

“History shows it’s the brands that continue to invest during the downtimes that come out strongest and are then able to make the most of improving conditions.

“The success [of Cinnabon] in Australia and other Asian markets has definitely been a push for expansion.”

Parikh said he planned to open around 10-15 stores across the country in the future, with the potential for more depending on demand.

“Cinnabon’s strategy is to focus on key shopping and transport hubs, so the company will be looking for locations that match these criteria. There is no set timetable, but Cinnabon will be looking at achieving this in the next five to six years,” Parikh.

Parikh told the Herald his team has been involved in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) area for the past 10 years.

“They will be looking to use their knowledge and past experiences for the Cinnabon launch and expansion,” he said.

Cinnabon was founded in Seattle in 1985, and now has franchises in more than 1950 locations in 54 countries.

Cinnabon NZ said its Westfield Newmarket store will offer many of its classic treats, including the Classic Roll, the Caramel PecanBon and the ChocoBon.

Kiwis will also be able to get their hands on a Chillatta - Cinnabon’s blended frozen beverage, which comes in mango, strawberry, cookies-and-cream, caramel latte and other cinnamon roll flavours.

Steven Yang, senior vice-president, APAC at GoTo Foods International, said New Zealand was a promising market for Cinnabon.

“This is an amazing opportunity to create even more memorable experiences for new and returning customers,” Yang said.

“Our portfolio of brands offers more than just a business opportunity; it’s a chance to become a part of the daily routines and lifestyles of this community.”

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.