Business

‘Almost like they built a runway for criminals’: Landlord on $13.8m street upgrade

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
A thief was caught on camera during a daylight robbery at Michael Hill Jewellers in Takapuna. Video / Supplied

“It’s almost like they built a runway for criminals,” a landlord says with regard to a $13.8 million Auckland Council street upgrade and what he sees as its disastrous consequences.

Alan Wiltshire, managing director of

