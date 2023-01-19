Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Airport security alert: Pilots ‘appalled’ after passenger evades screening before Air NZ flight

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
An Air NZ flight was allowed to take off from Wellington with a passenger who had evaded screening. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An Air NZ flight was allowed to take off from Wellington with a passenger who had evaded screening. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating a security breach at Wellington Airport and says changes to the screening system may result.

Pilots say they are ‘‘appalled’' by the breach where a passenger - who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business