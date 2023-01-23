Airline rebuild: Emirates starting second NZ superjumbo service

Chris Lethbridge Emirates NZ regional manager talks to the herald about bringing back the A380. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Lethbridge Emirates NZ regional manager talks to the herald about bringing back the A380. Video / NZ Herald

Emirates will use an A380 superjumbo as it re-starts daily services from Christchurch later in the summer.

The flights to Dubai via Sydney will start on March 26, in addition to existing non-stop flights from Auckland to Dubai.

New Zealand’s Emirates’ announcement today comes after US giant Delta’s decision to start flying between Auckland and Los Angeles from the end of October, and more China flights about to be restored.

Air New Zealand is also increasing its Shanghai services from early next month as mainland Chinese carriers put more capacity between Auckland and China.

This summer, New Zealand has been served by about 70 per cent of pre-pandemic international air capacity. With demand running at pre-Covid levels, travellers have struggled to find flights and faced prices last seen a decade ago.

Emirates’ regional manager in New Zealand, Chris Lethbridge, said restoration of the Christchurch service comes ahead of Emirates’ 20th anniversary in New Zealand and the airline was proud to be connecting travellers, tourists, and businesses from around the world to the South Island’s gateway.

“I still fondly remember the lines of people waiting to see our first A380 arrive in Christchurch in October 2016, so it’s incredibly exciting to see the iconic aircraft’s return,” he said.

The aircraft will be fitted with the airline’s new premium economy seats across much of the airline’s A380 fleet as part of a $3.4 billion retrofit.

The Christchurch A380 flight will operate as EK 412 and EK 413.

Emirates flight EK 412 departs Dubai at 10.15am, arriving in Sydney at 7am. The flight will then continue, taking off from Sydney at 8.45am, arriving in Christchurch at 1.50pm.

EK 413 will then depart Christchurch at 6.20pm, arriving in Sydney at 7.40pm. The final leg of EK 413 will depart for Dubai at 9.45pm, arriving at 5.15am local time.

The additional capacity in and out of Christchurch, gateway to the South Island, will be integral for bringing additional travel and tourism both in and out of the South Island.

Emirates first brought its A380 eight years ago and more than 1000 enthusiasts welcomed the inaugural flight.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the return of the world’s biggest commercial plane was a milestone for the city.

How the A380 stacked up to another double decker when Emirates first flew to Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

‘‘When that spectacular aircraft is on our tarmac, it’s another visual reminder to South Islanders that they and our great export products can connect with many international hubs through this airport.

“During the A380′s recent absence, we have had regular inquiry about when people can book to fly on it again, so I won’t be surprised to have people here to welcome it back on March 26.”

Emirates pitches at premium travellers with 14 First Class suites - whose passengers can access a shower spa and 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class. It has an onboard lounge for premium passengers.

More China services

Air New Zealand today announced more details of the rebuild of its Auckland-Shanghai services, the first to be suspended when the pandemic hit three years ago.

The airline increased its services to fly three times a week in early January and is moving to four passenger services a week from February 4. This is double what Air New Zealand was flying at the end of last year.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the extra flight takes the weekly capacity to 1200 seats.

“Ramping up with an additional flight per week provides our customers with even more options for travel to this vibrant city,” she said.

Following the announcement of China reopening after nearly three years of restrictions, the airline has seen many people booking Shanghai flights to be with friends and family this Chinese New Year.

“This will be the first Lunar New Year that Chinese living in Aotearoa can be reunited with their families for this special holiday,” said Geraghty.

“We’re seeing very strong demand across January for our flights into China. Most flights are full or close to full.”

The airline will operate two cargo-only flights in addition to the four passenger flights Air New Zealand will operate from February 4 – for a total of six flights.





Premium Central Otago cherries from New Zealand are a highly sought-after luxury gift across Asia during Chinese New Year. The airline was flying around 500 tonnes of cherries to Shanghai and Taipei ahead of the Lunar New Year.

“New Zealand seafood is also in high demand. We’re transporting around 350 tonnes of fresh New Zealand seafood to Shanghai in time for the festivities.”

China Southern Airlines is currently operating two flights a week between Auckland and Guangzhou, it will increase this to four times a week this weekend. This will increase to daily flights from March 27.

And the arrival of Delta Air Lines on the Auckland-Los Angeles route will bring competition to direct flying across the Pacific where Air New Zealand has a monopoly on the non-stop service.

Delta, one of the world’s biggest airlines, will use an Airbus A350 on the route.



