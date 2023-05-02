An Air New Zealand Airbus jet landing at Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Airlines are fuming at more problems with aviation fuel, this time a bad batch in Wellington that is forcing them to carry more gas on flights into the city.

Supplier ExxonMobil notified airlines on April 26 of a problem with the freezing point of fuel delivered directly to Wellington from overseas.

Airlines including Air New Zealand, Jetstar and Fiji Airways are being rationed to 80 per cent of usual loads meaning they are having to tanker in more fuel to cover their next flights. No flight schedules have been changed so passengers haven’t been disrupted.

ExxonMobil has told airlines the problem could last until Friday, May 5.

Since the Marsden Point refinery closed aviation fuel hasn’t been refined in New Zealand. Direct shipments are made to Marsden Point, Auckland, Wellington and Lyttelton.

The Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz) said its members were extremely frustrated by the third problem with aviation fuel within the last 12 months.

‘’What we are seeing is fuel suppliers bringing in fuel from all sorts of different places and they haven’t got a good handle on what they’re uplifting,’’ said the association’s executive director Cath O’Brien.

Airlines were looking for a reliable and safe fuel supply.

‘’ As a geographically isolated island nation, New Zealand needs to do all it can to ensure the fuel we receive meets requirements for use on arrival. Airlines should not be put in the position of needing to tanker aviation fuel to be able to operate domestic and international services.’’

Air New Zealand said the issue was not affecting its passengers, but it had taken steps to manage the impact.

Flights from Auckland and Christchurch that have landed in Wellington have been carrying extra fuel to ensure fuel is available for all aircraft operating out of Wellington, including those from other operators.

Air NZ chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said: ‘’We are somewhat disappointed that this is now the third event regarding aviation fuel supply in New Zealand over the past 12 months affecting our operation. Fuel suppliers need to explain how this has happened - yet again.”

Comment has been sought from ExxonMobil which supplies aviation fuel along with BP and Z Energy.

The problem comes as Air New Zealand faces disruption because of maintenance issues with its Pratt & Whitney engines on A321s when there is strong demand for flights. Airlines will face further demand for domestic and transtasman travel during the FIFA Women’s World Cup this winter.

O’Brien said carrying extra fuel – up to six tonnes on a A320/21 aircraft – cost airlines more and was bad for the environment.

‘’Airlines are soaking up the extra cost,’’ she said.

Previously there have been problems with water in fuel and conductivity issues. While not as disruptive as the problem caused by a bad batch delivered to Marsden Point before Christmas, the latest problem shows how vulnerable the New Zealand fuel system was, said O’Brien.

In December last year Z Energy apologised to its airline customers after an “off-specification” load of around 25 million litres forced it to ration supplies to domestic and international airlines. Some flights had to divert to overseas ports to take on more fuel.

The Government said then it would investigate whether the requirement to hold minimum fuel stocks could be brought forward from a 2024 implementation date.

A report for the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment from consultants Hale and Twomey in 2020 warned that without refining capacity at Marsden Point, there was no capability to reprocess an off-spec shipment at Marsden Point.

The fuel companies were major shareholders in what was Refining NZ, which voted to cease refining operations last April after low margins hammered profitability. The plunge in demand during Covid-19 lockdowns further hurt the company and the Government baulked at providing any financial support to keep refining going.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said last year New Zealand’s fuel supply resilience was being improved.

Fuel importers and wholesalers with bulk storage facilities will have to hold minimum levels of onshore stocks of petrol, jet fuel, and diesel. Minimum fuel stockholding levels for them will equate to approximately 28, 24 and 21 days’ worth of petrol, jet fuel and diesel respectively.

O’Brien said she supported any moves to improve onshore holdings of fuel.

‘’Barnz supports this work, and advocates for increased fuel holdings in multiple ports – rather than just Auckland. Shipping fuel by road is an increasingly difficult prospect when fuel supplies are impacted in ports beyond Auckland.’’