Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Airline add-ons: The extras costing passengers billions

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Cheree Kinnear talks to Air New Zealand's head of aircraft programmes Kerry Reeves about the exciting changes coming to their cabins. Video / Jed Bradley / NZ Herald / Air NZ

Detailed analysis of airlines’ ancillary revenue finds the bumpy recovery from the pandemic worked in their favour to help sell extra services.

Research into 65 airlines shows Air New Zealand made close to a fifth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business