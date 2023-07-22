Voyager 2023 media awards

Airfare relief: Why international travel has just become more attractive

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Inside Jewel Changi Airport Mall. Singapore is a popular destination for Webjet customers this Christmas. Photo / Bloomberg

Inflation figures showing international airfare prices have dropped 12 per cent in the past three months comes as research shows New Zealanders are still eager to get overseas on holiday.

The Consumer Price Index eased

