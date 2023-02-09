Voyager 2022 media awards
Airfare pain: Jarden analysis of what’s driving Air New Zealand’s yields sky-high

Grant Bradley
By
7 mins to read
How Air New Zealand operates its New York-Auckland flights. Video / Ben Cummins

How Air New Zealand operates its New York-Auckland flights. Video / Ben Cummins

Reduced competition, high airfares and strong demand have set Air New Zealand revenue soaring and it shows no sign of levelling off, meaning the airline could resume dividends years sooner than expected.

Jarden analyst Andrew

