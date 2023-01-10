Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Airbus retains crown over Boeing as world’s biggest jet maker

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Air New Zealand shows off its new A321 aircraft. Video / Supplied

Air New Zealand shows off its new A321 aircraft. Video / Supplied

Airbus has retained its crown as the world’s biggest jet maker for the fourth year in a row ahead of US rival Boeing even as supply chain snags following the pandemic meant it delivered fewer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business