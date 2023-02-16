The Future of Airline Food, Singapore Airlines director food and beverage, Antony McNeil speaks on how the menu is changing at Singapore Airlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Future of Airline Food, Singapore Airlines director food and beverage, Antony McNeil speaks on how the menu is changing at Singapore Airlines. Video / NZ Herald

Singapore Airlines has been named the 2023 Air Transport World Airline of the Year, recognising excellence across a broad range of airline operations.

The airline was selected by a panel of editors and analysts at ATW, Routes, Aviation Week and CAPA.

They say the company responded rapidly and decisively to the global travel restrictions related to Covid-19 by raising S$22.4 billion ($26.7b) in fresh liquidity — the most raised by any airline during the pandemic.

“In addition, multiple cost-cutting and innovative initiatives kept the company on a strong footing so it was ready to re-enter the market strongly when borders reopened.”

Singapore Airlines has just launched a new brand campaign. Photo / Supplied

Since then the airline had posted record passenger load factors while restoring passenger capacity more quickly than its regional peers to capture pent-up demand, with deeper strategic airline partnerships, a multi-hub strategy and a schedule that this winter will take it above pre-pandemic levels in the Americas, Europe and Asian markets.

Singapore Airlines operates 25 weekly flights from Auckland and Christchurch, including a daily service between Auckland and Singapore with alliance partner Air New Zealand.

Operating data out today showed that in January the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group continued to experience strong passenger traffic and load factors across all route regions including East Asia.

The robust demand for air travel was boosted by the year-end peak return traffic and the Lunar New Year holiday season. Group passenger capacity in January 2023 remained at 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, similar to the previous month.

At the end of January this year, the group’s passenger network covered 112 destinations in 36 countries and territories.

Other 2023 ATW winners include American Airlines (Eco-Airline of the Year); Jet2.com (Airline Market Leader); Spirit Airlines (Value Airline of the Year); Cathay Pacific Cargo (Cargo Airline of the Year); Etihad Airways and SATAVIA (Eco-Technology Achievement); and Istanbul Airport (Airport of the Year).

American Airlines has operated services between Auckland and Dallas Fort Worth this summer.

The judges said the eco award recognised American Airlines for being the first airline to receive validation for its 2035 immediate carbon reduction target from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

It has teamed up with agencies and suppliers to scale up the use of sustainable aviation fuel, making it the first airline in North America to report using more than 3.7 million litres, and doubling that last year.

American said it was the first US airline to make direct investments focused on the development of both hydrogen-electric propulsion technology and the future of hydrogen distribution logistics.

“American is actively incorporating sustainability at every level of our business, from the fuel we buy to the food we serve our customers,” American chief executive Robert Isom said.

Cathay Pacific is another airline flying here and rebuilding passenger links after operating mainly freight services between Auckland and Hong Kong during the pandemic. The ATW judges said Cathay Pacific Cargo continued to grow, innovate and adapt through some of the most challenging pandemic restrictions.

The Hong Kong-based carrier introduced a three-tiered priority system that provides greater choice and better-defined service options to customers related to speed, capacity and assurance for every shipment.

Cathay also expanded the digitisation of its processes and extended its passenger airline carbon offset programme to its cargo operations.

ATW will present awards to two individuals who have made important and significant contributions to the global air transport industry: Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Korean Air chairman and chief executive Walter Cho will receive the Excellence in Leadership Award.

Clark is being recognised for being instrumental in transforming Dubai-based Emirates into a strong global hub carrier and reshaping the way that all airlines, suppliers and passengers think about long-haul travel.

“He has been an industry gamechanger who applied out-of-the-box thinking to network planning, coupled with new standards of service in the air and on the ground,” said the judges.

ATW editor-in-chief Karen Walker said the final selections “illustrate the strength of the market recovery across the air transport industry. It is particularly heartening to see that also reflected among airlines in the Asia-Pacific region.”



