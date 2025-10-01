Air traffic controllers warn of US shutdown strain

“When the federal government shuts down, it introduces unnecessary distractions and our entire aviation system is weakened. Congress must restore federal funding so that the safety and efficiency of our National Airspace System is not compromised.”
NATCA said 2350 aviation professionals in its membership have been furloughed, including aircraft certification engineers and aerospace engineers.
In all, the Federal Aviation Administration has furloughed more than 11,300 out of its 44,800 employees, according to the DOT shutdown plan.
It listed activities that will “cease” during the funding gap, including aviation rulemaking, air traffic performance analysis, investment planning, and financial analysis and audit.
Airlines for America, which represents leading US carriers, urged congressional leaders to quickly remedy the situation.
“When federal employees who manage air traffic, inspect aircraft and secure our nation’s aviation system are furloughed or working without pay, the entire industry and millions of Americans feel the strain,” the trade group said.
“We appreciate the men and women who will be going to work, despite not receiving a paycheque, to ensure the safety and security of the travelling and shipping public.”
-Agence France-Presse