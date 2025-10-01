Air traffic controllers warn of US shutdown strain

The US government has shut down after Congress failed to pass short-term funding, leading to various non-essential government agencies ceasing operations, or workers going without pay. Photo / Getty Images

Aviation groups are urging US political leaders to quickly resolve a budget impasse, warning that the Government shutdown strains air travel and delays key upgrades.

The closure has led to staff furloughs throughout the Government, even as vital functions such as aviation safety proceed.

Some 13,300 US air traffic controllers and thousands of other essential safety officials must work without pay, according to a Department of Transportation (DOT) operational plan.

The shutdown could delay key initiatives to recruit additional air traffic control staff and undertake a multibillion-dollar modernisation of the US air traffic control system, said the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

“Congress must act now to end this shutdown,” said NATCA president Nick Daniel.