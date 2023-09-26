Air NZ to lease extra plane to cover Tasman-Pacific

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says it is close to signing a deal to lease an extra plane. Photo / Alex Burton

Air New Zealand is close to signing the lease on an additional Boeing 777-300 to help cover the loss of Airbus A320neos and A321neos from its fleet over the coming months because of maintenance issues discovered by engine-maker Pratt & Whitney.

The national carrier’s chief executive, Greg Foran, told BusinessDesk after today’s annual shareholders meeting in Wellington the airline was close to signing a “dry lease” on a second 777-300, on top of one that was already scheduled to enter the fleet.

A dry lease is an aviation industry term denoting the lease of a plane only and crewing it with Air NZ employees.

The additional plane is one of a few levers that Air NZ could pull to ease the expected disruption caused by the A320Neos in its fleet having to undergo maintenance in coming months.

