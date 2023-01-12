Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Air NZ makes concessions to ensure premium customers keep their perks

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
2 mins to read
Air New Zealand makes concessions to keep its premium customers happy. Photo / Supplied.

Air New Zealand is continuing to loosen criteria of its Airpoints programme to ensure its most valued customers don’t lose perks, after Covid-19 restricted their travel plans.

The airline is offering its Elite, Gold and Silver members Airpoint top-ups to prevent them dropping down a tier.

For those who managed to travel enough to maintain their status, Air New Zealand is offering bonus points.

This is the third time since early 2020 that Air New Zealand has made “Tier Status Extensions” to prevent its premium customers from being downgraded.

However, it will also be the last time it provides support.

Indeed, Covid restrictions are abating, and people can travel more freely around the world again.

Elite, Gold and Silver Airpoints members can access Air New Zealand’s lounges.

They may also be able to get priority check-in, extra baggage allowances, access to upgrades, better seating, valet parking, and hotel and car rental vouchers, depending on their status.

Air New Zealand did not disclose how many people were in each tier, and how Covid-19 affected these numbers.

Detailing its concession, Air New Zealand said members who risked being downgraded a tier could get a Status Points top-up of up to 20 per cent.

Those with enough points to maintain their position could get a one-off 20 per cent Status Points bonus.

Air New Zealand’s announcement comes as the airline (like others overseas) grapples with staff shortages and inflation, which are seeing fares soar, flights get disrupted and people become separated from their baggage.

