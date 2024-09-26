Air New Zealand’s veteran chief pilot steps down from executive role

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan is stepping down from his leadership position at the airline.

Morgan has been with the airline for nearly 40 years and, while he will no longer be in his corporate role, will continue flying for the company in what will be his sixth aircraft type, the Airbus A320.

He has been a constant figure at the airline during some of its most tumultuous times and a highly regarded public face of the company.

In an NZX announcement today, the airline said Morgan had given a lifetime of service to Air New Zealand, for nearly four decades at the helm through the highest of highs and some of the toughest periods in the airline’s history.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said it was a sad day for the airline, and the airline wouldn’t be what it is today without the service Morgan delivered throughout his tenure.