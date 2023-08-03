Air New Zealand’s new long-haul interiors will be rolled out from later next year, based on detailed profiling of its customers and facing up to “foundational truths” about what’s not right about its current cabins.

Information on display at the airline’s Auckland innovation centre offers an insight into who its customers are in each cabin class and what the airline believes they want in new or refurbished interiors in long-haul planes.

“Our cabin propositions set a clear future direction for all in-flight products and services to ensure we build a strong competitive position that sets the business up for future success,” the display boards read.

In economy, 55 per cent of passengers are women, 59 per cent are under 49 years old and 90 per cent are travelling for leisure. Just 6 per cent are listed as high-value customers (HVC) — those in the upper tiers of its Airpoints scheme.

They want to protect their space, “feel human, fight boredom, control their experience, feel comfortable and share the experience”.

They also want storage, to feel connected via Wi-Fi and to “keep the kids at bay”.

“Foundational truths” — on display during a recent business class menu launch and new cabin tour — say it has been compromising on economy (with seat pitch reduction, and in food and beverages) to the extent that customers now see it as a “feat of endurance”. That is exacerbated when flying ultra-long-haul.

Air New Zealand's new cabins will have more premium seats.

“Our economy cabin does not express distinctive New Zealand attributes, making our current product generic and undifferentiated. This leaves our crew to do the heavy lifting, which is challenging.”

Air New Zealand’s new and refurbished Dreamliners will have new economy seat options, including economy stretch rows with a 35-inch (89cm) pitch, Skycouch and standard economy seats with a 31-inch pitch.

Other key shifts listed include bigger seat-back screens (from 11 inches to 13 inches), self-help snacks and water, and “pimp my kai” (for an extra charge). The new economy cabins on its longest-range planes will have Skynest sleep pods with six spots to sleep for up to four hours, starting at around $400.

The first of a tranche of eight Boeing 787s will start entering the airline’s fleet from September or October next year, and the refurbishing of the 14 existing planes will cost about $450 million.

In premium economy, 51 per cent of travellers are men, 60 per cent are over 50 and 78 per cent are travelling for leisure. Just 12 per cent are HVC. They want personal space, to receive priority end-to-end, feel rested and ready, “escape from the madness” and control their experience. In premium economy, they want to work while on board and also want to fight boredom and feel connected.

The foundational truths say passengers have clear expectations of this cabin and are “easily disappointed”.

“While our competitors [Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, United] are investing in premium economy, in the recent cost-out climate, ours has been diminished.”

The airline has already unveiled all-new premium economy seats which will come in from later next year. The hard-shell back on the seat offers more privacy and a protected space where passengers can recline at leisure without interrupting the person behind them.

They will have footrests, will be easier to get in and out of and have specially designed bedding and amenities.

Premium economy is a tricky balance for airlines, as they have to try to offer what has been described as a “Goldilocks” product. It can’t be so good that it will encourage business-class passengers to downgrade, but must be good enough to lure economy passengers to pay much more to sit further forward.

As the airline puts it: “In short, it’s one plus one equals three. It’s a little better food, little treats, a little more space, little delights and surprises that leave our guests feeling extra-special.”

Business premier customers are 57 per cent male, 67 per cent are over 50 years of age and just 20 per cent are travelling for business. Of the 22 per cent who are HVC passengers, 14 per cent are elite Airpoints members.

The airline has publicly acknowledged its existing business premier seats, developed 20 years ago, are overdue for replacement. While the airline says they still give good space for sleep, they don’t offer enough storage space or privacy.

It is aiming high with its new cabin.

“For ‘indulgers’ and ‘way-of-lifers’ seeking out unique experiences who need a great night’s sleep and an experience others can’t easily get, we will provide suite options. Unlike our competitors, who are outdoing each other on product features, we will connect you to our place and people like no other with a sense of manaaki only we can deliver.”

There will be eight business premier luxe seats in its planes designed specifically for its very longest routes (which have a total of 214 seats) and four in other aircraft. The suite-type seats will have a fully closing door and space for two to dine. There will be up to 34 business premier seats that are forward-facing, with no need to twist to look out the window. And there’s more privacy, while a dividing screen between the middle two seats slides back so companion travellers can talk.

