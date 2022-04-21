Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Air New Zealand's Greg Foran uses first long-haul trip as boss to visit Neste sustainable aviation fuel plant

5 minutes to read
The first flight of an Airbus A380 using 100% sustainable aircraft fuel. Video / Airbus

The first flight of an Airbus A380 using 100% sustainable aircraft fuel. Video / Airbus

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran used his first long-haul trip with the airline to visit a sustainable aviation fuel refinery in Singapore, which will next year be the biggest in the world.

Flights

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.