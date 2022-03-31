Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Air New Zealand's $2.2b capital rescue: A look under the hood

7 minutes to read
Air New Zealand board chair Dame Therese Walsh and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash joined CEO Greg Foran who announced the airline will return to the Big Apple later this year. Video / NZ Herald

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Documents released for Air New Zealand's $2.2 billion capital rescue show in detail the financial devastation wrought by Covid-19, and the headwinds and tailwinds in which the airline is now flying.

Air New Zealand's funding

