Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Air New Zealand's $2.2 billion recapitalisation: Verdict from Jarden analysts

5 minutes to read
Air New Zealand in a trading halt, Transmission Gully finally opens and a melanoma study reveals a grim reality in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Air New Zealand in a trading halt, Transmission Gully finally opens and a melanoma study reveals a grim reality in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Analysts at Jarden say that in spite of the Air New Zealand's recapitalisation being an important step in improving the investment appeal of the company, they still retain their sell rating.

Air New Zealand last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.