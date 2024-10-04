Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand promises changes to ‘frustrating’ call system that’s been lashed on LinkedIn

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Air NZ acknowledges it can be "frustrating" for customers to get through to it.

Air NZ acknowledges it can be "frustrating" for customers to get through to it.

A Kiwi entrepreneur and frequent flyer has lashed out at Air New Zealand’s customer service, saying it’s the worst he’s encountered.

Card game pioneer James White says the many steps it took to speak to someone was a sign that Air NZ had lost sight of its end user and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business