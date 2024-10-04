He detailed a recent encounter to try to confirm whether his loyalty status would be carried over to a new system the airline had introduced.

Others commenting on White’s LinkedIn post related similar problems.

Air New Zealand responds

Air NZ has responded directly to White’s post. In a statement to the Herald, general manager of customer care Alisha Armstrong said it appreciated that, when calling the call centre, having to authenticate yourself before talking to one of its team could be frustrating.

However, “that was an important step”, she said.

“The airline prioritised the security of its customers and their data, and this process ensures that the customer has verified their identity and is authorised to speak to the airline about a particular booking.

“It also means we have their booking details on hand straight away, so we can see if they have a disrupted flight, or a flight leaving within 24 hours, and prioritise getting them the help they need.”

Changes were made to the call authentication process more than a year ago and, while most customers understood the need for these additional safeguards, it had noted feedback on the number of steps and complexity of the process.

“We agree with the feedback and know it’s not currently as seamless or efficient as our customers should expect it to be. We have a team of people working on reducing the number of steps and manual entry requirements to complete authentication and expect these improvements to be in place before Christmas.”

In the meantime, Air NZ encouraged customers to ensure their mobile numbers were linked to their Airpoints account, as this helped to reduce the number of steps in the authentication process.

“If a customer isn’t able to complete the process, they can also press zero, and they’ll be put straight through to our team.

“We’d like to thank customers for their patience and assure them this is being worked on as a priority.”

