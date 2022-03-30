Focus Live: Air New Zealand shares in trading halt

Air New Zealand is in a trading halt ahead of an announcement about recapitalisation plans later today.

Analysts say the airline may be seeking around $1.2 billion to shore up its balance sheet as it navigates its third year of the pandemic.

Air New Zealand chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh and chief executive Greg Foran will outline plans at a briefing at 6.30pm. You can watch the press conference live here.

The trading halt will remain in place until the market opens tomorrow.

Shares were trading at $1.38, down nearly 2 per cent before this afternoon's announcement.

The airline said in February the much-delayed announcement was scheduled for around the end of this month, depending on market conditions.

The easing of border restrictions by the Government - Air New Zealand's 52 per cent owner - have been critical in improving the outlook for the airline although competitors also benefit from the move.

Although oil prices have spiked due to the Ukraine invasion they have settled back - although at elevated levels.

Air New Zealand plunged to a pre-tax loss of $376 million for the first half of this year and it warned losses will exceed $800m for the full year.

Shareholding minister Grant Robertson has indicated the Government will participate in the raise to maintain its shareholding.

The Government owns 51.9 per cent of Air NZ while institutional shareholders own 11.6 per cent. The next largest shareholder base is held by retail clients of Sharesies who collectively own nearly 6.2 per cent.

Last August he told the airline he didn't believe the current environment was sufficiently certain and stable to enable the Crown to provide a firm pre-commitment to support the planned equity raise then.

The capital raise had been deferred several times.